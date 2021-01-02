VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) Trading Down 0.6%

VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.57. Approximately 4,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 16,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIVM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,069,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,920 shares in the last quarter.

