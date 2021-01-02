VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.31 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $248,224.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 96.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

