VIDT Datalink Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $27.26 million and $2.06 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00037815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00269088 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $610.81 or 0.01913171 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

