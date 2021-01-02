Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 137.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 137.43 ($1.80).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMUK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Darren Pope bought 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £14,966.95 ($19,554.42). Also, insider David Duffy sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £2,681.92 ($3,503.95).

LON VMUK traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 134.50 ($1.76). 688,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,750. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.61. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.40 ($2.54).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

