VNX Exchange (VNXLU) One Day Volume Tops $86,424.00

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One VNX Exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $86,424.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00514350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00142316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00273903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018541 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003254 BTC.

VNX Exchange Token Profile

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

