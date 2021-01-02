Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. Vontier’s revenue was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vontier stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Vontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

