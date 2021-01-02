Vornado Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,005 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average volume of 1,952 call options.

VNO opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,415,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,359,000 after purchasing an additional 289,783 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,962,000 after acquiring an additional 472,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,483,000 after acquiring an additional 436,217 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 597,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

