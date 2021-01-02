VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.90 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 78.70 ($1.03). 249,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,012,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.09. The company has a market cap of £223.39 million and a PE ratio of 22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 181.39, a current ratio of 181.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

In other VPC Specialty Lending Investments news, insider Graeme Proudfoot acquired 50,000 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £37,000 ($48,340.74). Also, insider Richard Levy acquired 66,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £43,591.68 ($56,952.81).

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

