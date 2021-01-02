Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

