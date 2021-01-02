Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.28

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $760.51 or 0.02473046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars.

