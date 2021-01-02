Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.89

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.89 and traded as high as $25.90. Washington Federal shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 248,897 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

