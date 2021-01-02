WashTec AG (WSU.F) (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Down 2.1%

WashTec AG (WSU.F) (ETR:WSU) shares fell 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €43.65 ($51.35) and last traded at €43.65 ($51.35). 4,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.60 ($52.47).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSU. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of WashTec AG (WSU.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of WashTec AG (WSU.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is €43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.71. The firm has a market cap of $584.14 million and a P/E ratio of 32.43.

About WashTec AG (WSU.F) (ETR:WSU)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

