Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Tops $8.53 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $249,189.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00120060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00520939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00144356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00277917 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018652 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003281 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com.

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

