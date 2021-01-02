WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.31 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $56.31 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,740,320,087 coins and its circulating supply is 1,470,760,149 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

