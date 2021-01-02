Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) versus Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Financial Analysis

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -18.89% -5.10% Jaguar Mining 34.77% 37.58% 25.33%

Risk and Volatility

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wealth Minerals and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jaguar Mining has a consensus target price of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 47.55%. Given Jaguar Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Mining is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Jaguar Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$13.18 million N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 4.84 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Wealth Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with ENAMI. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 65,000 hectares. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 27,141.75 hectares located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

