Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 490,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WABC opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

