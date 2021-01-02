Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. Insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $1,583,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

