Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.73.

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,722 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,406,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,871,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

