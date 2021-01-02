WinCash (WCC) One Day Volume Tops $50,661.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. WinCash has a market cap of $629,821.47 and $50,661.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

