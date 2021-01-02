Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.20.

WTFC opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Insiders have sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

