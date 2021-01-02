WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:DVEM) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:DVEM)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.61 and last traded at $35.77. Approximately 5,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 17,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.