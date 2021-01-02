Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $92.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of WWD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.53. 196,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,757. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.95. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Woodward by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,079,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.