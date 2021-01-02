World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INT. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,515 shares of company stock worth $995,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

