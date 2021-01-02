WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPX. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $989,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in WPX Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,315,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,448,000 after purchasing an additional 629,872 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,555,000 after acquiring an additional 794,961 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,024,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 498,210 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,623,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 888,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,074 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,477,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,515,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.