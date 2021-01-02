Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$6.50 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, M Partners downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.50.

CVE XBC opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.92. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$9.24. The company has a market cap of C$951.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million. Research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

