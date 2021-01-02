Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 17.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 16.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 149.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 117,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Xencor by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.