Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:ESHY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:ESHY) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 842 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.