Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of YJ opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $398.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yunji stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 347,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Yunji comprises 0.6% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Yunji as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

