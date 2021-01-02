YUSRA (YUSRA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $139,921.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. YUSRA has a market cap of $116.31 million and approximately $139,921.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSRA token can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00009101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00027661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00116942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00163718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00502672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018396 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,309,343 tokens. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global.

YUSRA Token Trading

YUSRA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

