Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.60 Million

Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce $70.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.53 million. International Seaways reported sales of $124.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $435.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $431.59 million to $439.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $311.39 million, with estimates ranging from $294.19 million to $330.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 81,247 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2,941.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in International Seaways by 229.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 97.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 202,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.33. 154,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $457.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.