Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post sales of $60.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $62.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $186.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.80 million to $190.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $297.80 million, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $310.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,895. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

