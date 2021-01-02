Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post sales of $302.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.70 million to $307.60 million. Monro posted sales of $329.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 187,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

