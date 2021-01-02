Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report $102.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.52 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $501.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.63 million to $511.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $502.72 million, with estimates ranging from $490.09 million to $515.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 519,999 shares in the last quarter.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

