Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce sales of $99.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.70 million and the highest is $116.08 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $161.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $395.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.56 million to $422.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $517.03 million, with estimates ranging from $498.32 million to $548.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 161,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. 444,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,251. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

