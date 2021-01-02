Zacks: Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report sales of $18.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.60 million and the highest is $19.70 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $79.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $81.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $88.96 million, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $109.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,545,000 after buying an additional 621,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 529,320 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 321.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 355,214 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 372,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $678.11 million, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.99. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

