Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.40 million and the highest is $1.17 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.30.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,911,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.26. 1,571,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -95.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

