Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NYSE:IHRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $886.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NYSE:IHRT) will announce $886.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $882.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $890.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NYSE:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million.

IHRT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. 462,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

