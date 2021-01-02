Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post $3.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.25 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $3.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.25 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $18.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $30,494.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $278,052.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,695 shares of company stock worth $5,758,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,906 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 114,155 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

