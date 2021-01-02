Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $976.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in International Game Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,463. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.25.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

