Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $791.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to post sales of $791.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $755.44 million to $828.40 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $998.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lions Gate Entertainment.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.77 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGF.A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 959,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,946. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.