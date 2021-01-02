Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.47. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.63. 688,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,824. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

