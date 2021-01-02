Zacks: Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.38 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,738. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Under Armour by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

