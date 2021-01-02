Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $211,037.44. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,111. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,243,000 after buying an additional 1,590,616 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,334,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,110,000 after buying an additional 261,067 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 755.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 2,260,419 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,812,000 after buying an additional 853,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,330,000 after buying an additional 118,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 115.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.