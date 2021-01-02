Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFIC. BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $469.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

