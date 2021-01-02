Zacks Investment Research Lowers A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

