Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCBG. BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Capital City Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

