Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Hold

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

MGIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MGIC opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $765.90 million, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.31. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $5,385,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

