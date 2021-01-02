ZB Token (ZB) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. ZB Token has a market cap of $128.25 million and $13.09 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.89 or 0.01960948 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.