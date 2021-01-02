ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $28,686.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00177892 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00026674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00039851 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,078,338 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

