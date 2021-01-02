ZCore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,835.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $446,560.97 and approximately $11,835.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZCore has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.68.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,440,507 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

